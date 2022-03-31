House GOP leaders, in a post-session press conference this afternoon, gave the just-completed 81-day legislative session high marks, as did GOP Gov. Brad Little, who said in a press release, “In all my years, I have never seen a more successful legislative session that produced so many positive results for the people we serve.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said, “I think we did some great stuff this year. … I think that we’ll look back on this year as the year that we, for the second year in a row, cut taxes at a historic level … we made an unprecedented level of investment back into our infrastructure both on the roads and bridges but also in the water infrastructure … also into our state buildings. … we took a huge chunk out of the deferred maintenance.”
“I think when we look back 10 years from now, that one of the best things we did this year was to bring our teachers up to parity with the other state employees, with regard to health insurance,” he said.
Responding to questions from reporters, he said, “There’s a couple things that I think we left on the table that we could have accomplished but we didn’t. And nine months from now, we’ll have a perfectly good legislative session with a brand new Legislature, and they will be able to pick up where we left off. I think that’s the beauty of our system, and it works pretty well.”
On the House’s decision not to try to override any of the governor’s vetoes in the past week, Bedke said, “I think most were resigned. I think they can count, and they can do the math. … The votes were not there.”
Asked whether he’ll, as requested by Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan, appoint House members to a broad-based study committee the courts are convening to study judicial selection and recruitment, Bedke demurred, saying, “We haven’t talked about that yet. … I don’t think that the citizens of the state are well-served when all three branches do a working group. The legislative branch are the policy-setters, the lawmakers,” he said. “And the other two branches have their distinct and separate roles. I think the more bright that line, the better our system works.”
Asked how that squares with Idaho’s recent widely praised three-branch efforts on behavioral health, and before that on criminal justice reinvestment, Bedke said, “This speaker is reluctant to do a three-branch interim committee.”
The House today agreed by unanimous consent not to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of HB 782, the last-minute bill that paired small raises for judges with major changes in the Idaho Judicial Council and the judge selection process. There was still a bill pending on the Senate’s calendar to just grant small raises to Idaho judges next year; lawmakers already have approved raises for every other class of state employee, with most employees getting roughly 7% raises, including 3% across the board and an average of $1.25 per hour in merit increases.
House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said the House approved raises for judges – in HB 782 – and blamed the governor’s veto for the fact that judges are now the only class of state employees not set for raises next year, in the midst of a judicial recruitment crisis.
Bedke said next year’s Legislature can consider that when it convenes in January of 2023. “We’re going to have a perfectly good legislative session here in nine months and we’ll correct that,” he said. “I’m assuming that the Legislature will correct that.”
Little, in a transmittal letter today on HB 800, the budget bill for the courts for next year, expressed concern over that. “This year I proposed, and the Legislature appropriated, a historic CEC,” Little wrote, referring to Change in Employee Compensation, legis-speak for raises for state employees. “Given the tight labor market and record inflation under President Joe Biden, this salary adjustment will be critical to recruiting and retaining top talent for state agencies. The judicial branch is no different. Recruiting and retaining high-quality judges serves Idaho well. Tying judicial salaries to HB 782 is unfortunate, and our judges deserve the courtesy of having their salaries considered separately from complex policy changes. I sign this appropriation bill in the hopes that judicial salaries are remedied early in the 2023 legislative session.”
The GOP leaders also were asked about the failure of this year’s Legislature to enact major property tax relief. “We did some things for property tax this year,” Moyle said. He pointed to the public defense bill, which will provide an estimated $34 million in county property tax relief a year for the next two years at state expense, as part of a shift in public defense funding responsibility from counties to the state. Also, he said, “We did the bill that says you can’t have more than one homeowner’s exemption. That will parlay into property tax relief.” He also cited the measure permitting Idaho cities to grant property tax relief to needy seniors who qualify for the circuit breaker, at city expense, a law that was hailed by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean as something the city has long wanted to do.
“We did do several things on the edges on property tax,” Moyle said. “There’s going to be more to do. The big one that I would prefer, when we take it off of everybody, and move the sales tax up a little bit, if I'm re-elected we’ll push that further.”
Here’s Little’s full press release on the end of the legislative session:
Gov. Little celebrates historic legislative successes
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little is celebrating historic successes as the Idaho Legislature officially adjourned sine die today, ending the 2022 legislative session for the year.
“In all my years, I have never seen a more successful legislative session that produced so many positive results for the people we serve. We achieved what I never thought we could – ‘the trifecta’ – which is record tax relief, record education investments, and record transportation investments in one year.
“With our second year of a record budget surplus – achieved through a red-hot economy and years of fiscal conservatism – we were able to provide Idahoans with historic tax relief and unprecedented investments in schools, roads, water, and other important areas to improve Idahoans’ quality of life and keep up with growth.
“Effective leadership is about giving people confidence by staying focused and getting things done, listening, showing the way through humble strength, and embracing a spirit of service. I appreciate so many of my legislative partners for demonstrating these qualities this session and for moving forward so quickly in passing my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan. Together we will continue to do great things for the people of Idaho!” Governor Little said.
Achievements from the Governor’s “Leading Idaho” plan this session include:
RECORD EDUCATION INVESTMENTS – K-12 funding will increase by $300 million, the single largest increase in state history, with a 12.5-percent increase over FY22. Funding for literacy (the Governor’s top education priority) has increased five-fold since Governor Little took office after the state added an additional $47 million ongoing investment. We’re empowering parents with new grants that help families take charge of education expenses for their children, and we’ve strengthened our ability to recruit and retain quality teachers by giving them up to 10-percent pay increases plus bonuses along with opportunities for better and more affordable health insurance. The Governor’s plan also makes key investments in career and workforce training.
HISTORIC TAX RELIEF – Since Governor Little took office, Idahoans already have benefitted from $1 billion in tax relief on income taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes, and Idahoans will receive an additional $1.5 billion in tax relief over the next five years, shattering the record for tax relief established last year. It includes one-time, immediate income tax relief to help Idahoans facing soaring inflation as well as ongoing income tax relief. Businesses will save $64 million over the next two years and Idahoans will also benefit from more than $34 million in property tax relief.
RECORD TRANSPORTATION INVESTMENTS – Last year, Governor Little championed historic investments in transportation without raising taxes or fees, and this year the Legislature approved his plan to add $200 million for local bridges as well as $200 million ongoing to help eliminate the backlog of transportation maintenance needs – once again without raising taxes or fees – to self-sustain our transportation system over the long term without relying on the whims of Congress.
CONSERVATIVE BUDGETING – Through conservative budgeting and economic growth, Idaho achieved a AAA credit rating for the first time ever in 2021, and the Governor’s plan continues the path of fiscal conservatism by paying off state building debt, clearing out the state building deferred maintenance backlog, boosting rainy day funds to historic levels, and leaving a larger-than-usual budget surplus.
PUBLIC SAFETY – The Governor’s plan promotes safe communities by making new investments in the Idaho State Police and “Operation Esto Perpetua,” the Governor’s new initiative to fight Idaho’s growing drug threat. His plan invests in a new prison as well as proven strategies to reduce crime and decrease the revolving door back into prison. In addition, we doubled scholarships for members of the National Guard.
STRENGTHENING RURAL IDAHO – The enacted budget makes the biggest investment ever in water quality and water quantity to support a thriving agriculture and outdoor sector. The Governor’s plan makes new investments to combat wildfire and enhance outdoor recreation, and continues upgrade broadband infrastructure across the state.
HEALTHY IDAHO – The Governor’s plan addresses long-standing public health challenges, including behavioral health and healthcare capacity. His plan makes new investments to promote the health and wellbeing of our veterans and seniors.
ELECTION INTEGRITY – Added investments in cybersecurity and proactive integrity audits boost transparency and security and ensure Idahoans have the confidence their vote counts.
A complete summary of the FY23 budget highlights from the Governor’s Leading Idaho plan can be found here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/fy23-budget-activity-summary.pdf.