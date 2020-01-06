In a press conference after Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address today, Republican House leadership including Speaker of the House Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, and Majority Caucus Chair Rep. Megan Blanksma, R- Hammett, called the speech “upbeat” and backed his proposals on education, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. However, Bedke called Little’s remarks “light” on the issue of property tax relief.
“We have a system now where growth is not paying for itself and the original (residents) who were here five years ago are paying for this growth,” he said. “There are no bills drafted at this point, but wouldn’t it be nice that as a homeowner you could count on (your property tax not going) up more than 3% this year.”
Bedke referenced a common refrain from the Democratic Party about the need to index the homeowners exemption to inflation in order to provide some relief, but Moyle chimed in to say this would only shift the property tax burden and not solve the problem.
“I hope our friends in the cities and counties can come up with something that has substantial property tax relief, not something that shifts the property tax back to somebody else,” Moyle said.
Bedke was supportive of Little’s pitch to fund Medicaid expansion, which relies on funds from state agencies and the counties for services that will now be covered by adding more residents to federally funded healthcare.
“I think at a minimum in order to get on the board in the House of Representatives there was not going to be new money dedicated,” Bedke said. “...If you have a responsibility and you have been relieved of that responsibility...then that could go to paying for the Medicaid expansion.”
Criminal justice was also on Republicans’ minds at the press conference. Bedke said it would take an “all of the above” approach to tackle the issue of Idaho’s growing prison population and need to control costs, but he did not rule out the necessity of a new prison built in Idaho. Right now Idaho houses prisoners at a private facility in Eagle Pass Texas, which now has more than 650 Idaho prisoners.
“Admitting we need a larger prison isn’t admitting defeat in Idaho because we have a growing population, but with that comes the need for more capacity in beds,” he said. “If I had my way I would assume we house them in Idaho. Sometimes if you’re building up to have enough for the next Idaho prison we have chosen to shift some prisoners out of state, you can make a case for that, but long term I think Idaho needs to house their own prisoners.”