House Speaker Scott Bedke, center, speaks at a post-legislative session press conference on Thursday, March 31, 2022; at left is House Majority Leader Mike Moyle and at right is House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks.
The Idaho House Republican Caucus issued this statement on the governor's special session announcement today:
"Today Governor Little announced his intention to call the Legislature back for a special session. Idaho House Republicans understand the urgency of returning Idaho’s record tax surplus to hardworking Idaho taxpayers as they struggle to make ends meet due to inflation caused by the poor economic policy of the Biden administration.
“'It’s very clear that as families work to make ends meet under the pressure of rising costs of basic necessities created by an inept Biden administration, that emergency relief is absolutely necessary,' said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. 'Idaho House Republicans are eager to help in this time of extraordinary need and look forward to convening on September 1st, 2022. We cannot afford to sit back and watch as continued mismanagement from the federal government threatens the prosperity of our friends and families.'
"The Idaho House of Representatives will reconvene September 1, 2022, at 8am."