The Idaho House Republican Caucus has issued the following statement about tomorrow morning’s Ethics Committee hearing on a rape complaint against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston:
“With the Ethics and House Policy Committee Hearing set to start tomorrow, the House Republican Caucus Leadership hopes to remind the public that this is not a criminal or civil trial but instead an open committee meeting to determine if a member engaged in conduct unbecoming a Representative. As we’ve said before, and will continue to say, we take these claims against one of our members very seriously. The Ethics and House Policy Committee was created to handle allegations like this. We know our members are committed to a transparent and thorough process in order make a fair determination of whether the conduct was unbecoming.
“The Committee members and the lawyers for both the committee and the respondent may ask questions of those testifying. After testimony has finished, the Committee will publicly deliberate and make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives following the directions as outlined in House rules and the Constitution. Those recommendations would then be debated on the floor of the House of Representatives, followed by a vote.”
The hearing is an open meeting and will be live-streamed like all legislative committee meetings; it’s set for 8 a.m. in the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium.