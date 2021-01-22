The Idaho House Majority Caucus, on behalf of the House's GOP majority, has issued this response to the governor's address on COVID-19 today, sent out by Caucus Chair Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:
"Members of the House Republican Caucus will continue to work to address the concerns of the Idaho families whom they represent. The inflammatory comments from the Governor’s office do nothing but complicate the process. The life-altering concerns revolving around the COVID-19 emergency continue to be in the front of our minds. Our members are working on various forms of legislation to help the state on its road to the recovery that Idahoans have been demanding for months and we call on the Governor to work with us in this process."