The Idaho House Majority Caucus has issued this statement in response to Gov. Brad Little's announcement this afternoon that he'll veto both SB 1136aa and HB 135aa, the emergency powers bills approved by both houses that seek to expand the role of the Legislature in disaster emergencies at the expense of the governor and executive branch:
"The Idaho House Republican Caucus will continue to work for the people of Idaho. For more than a year, our constituents have been telling us that they wanted a rebalancing of governmental powers, to ensure their voices are heard through our legislative votes. That’s exactly what we, working with our colleagues in the Senate, are trying to give them with House Bill 135 and Senate Bill 1136. Idaho’s emergency powers laws were stress tested and found to be outdated remnants of the cold war era.
'This is simply an update to the system and not a commentary on the job performed by any elected official,' said Majority Caucus Chair Rep. Megan Blanksma. 'We still believe this legislation is important to appropriately balance the executive and legislative powers in Idaho and it’s unfortunate that the current governor seems to take the issue so personally.'
So, we, the Idaho House Republican Caucus will continue with the process of updating these laws, for the good of Idaho, its people, and its current and future leaders."