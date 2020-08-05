House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, has issued this statement on behalf of the House GOP: “We thank the Governor for making this critical choice and thank our members for making it possible through their tireless efforts on the various interim working groups set in motion by Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and President Pro Tempore Brent Hill. The legislation being developed by our joint working groups will help set the foundation for this special session.”
House GOP applauds special session plan, says working groups' legislation will 'set the foundation'
