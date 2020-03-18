House dome

The domed ceiling of the Idaho House chamber

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The House is taking a lunch break until 1:45 p.m.; in the meantime, JFAC is meeting at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Senate is debating SJR 104, the constitutional amendment to respond to an Idaho Supreme Court decision regarding warrantless arrests for midemeanors that an officer didn't witness. In the House, when Minority Leader Ilana Rubel seconded the motion to recess, she added, in verse:

“A dangerous outbreak is coming

But session still seems to be humming.

I now have no doubt

The only way out

Is tunneling out through the plumbing.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

