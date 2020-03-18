The House is taking a lunch break until 1:45 p.m.; in the meantime, JFAC is meeting at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Senate is debating SJR 104, the constitutional amendment to respond to an Idaho Supreme Court decision regarding warrantless arrests for midemeanors that an officer didn't witness. In the House, when Minority Leader Ilana Rubel seconded the motion to recess, she added, in verse:
“A dangerous outbreak is coming
But session still seems to be humming.
I now have no doubt
The only way out
Is tunneling out through the plumbing.”