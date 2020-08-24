The House has now gone at ease for two committee meetings: House State Affairs will meet in room EW 40 at 10:30, and House Judiciary will convene in room EW 42 at 11. Both meetings are for print hearings only to introduce bills; no public testimony will be taken until after the bills have been read across the desk in the full House and they return to the panels for public hearings.
House State Affairs has three proposals up for introduction: One from Rep. Giddings on elections; a resolution from Rep. Monks on elections; and a "concurrent resolution relating to an emergency" from Rep. Steven Harris, the committee chairman. None are the legislative changes the governor outlined in his proclamation convening the session; a special session has no power to legislate on any other topics.
House Judiciary at 11 has five legislative proposals on its agenda for introduction, all relating to civil liability and coronavirus.