After getting to only three of the bills on its 3rd Reading Calendar today, the House finally adjourned at 1:34 p.m., after convening at 11 a.m. It spent more than an hour on the full reading of HB 73, a bill to set up a new local government expenditure transparency reporting system, after Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, objected to waiving the full reading, which requires unanimous consent. That went from around 11:30 to around a bit after 12:30, before debate on the bill could open; it then passed 54-15, and now heads to the Senate.
The next bill up, HB 106 from Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens to eliminate the August school election date, also was read in full, after Barbieri told the House that in view of the situation today, he wouldn’t ask to waive the full reading of the bill. House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin then read the bill in full; by then, her usually clear voice was getting hoarse at times. That bill passed, 45-24. The third bill up wasn’t read in full, but not for lack of trying to object; the objection, apparently from Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, wasn’t lodged properly. That measure, a supplemental appropriation bill, HB 117, passed 50-19. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, debated against it, warning of a federal agenda on clean energy; the bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, noted that it’s for a program that’s existed in Idaho since the 1970s and was a $157,600 supplemental appropriation for federal funds to be spent on school weatherization and insulation.
At the start of today’s House session, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, asked for a personal privilege to speak and began launching into a speech about her concerns over COVID-19 restrictions. “We have been here now for six weeks, 36 days, and unfortunately nothing has passed both bodies that our constituents have asked for for months,” Boyle told the House. “We need to restore constitutional government and our citizens’ freedom. … Their businesses are closed, their children are not in school, their suicide rate is going up.” House Speaker Scott Bedke interrupted Boyle to note that the House wasn’t at the proper order for her comments. He checked with the House parliamentarian, Maulin, to confirm that.
“In Idaho, I don’t know that there is an order of business where we give a speech, for want of a better term,” Bedke then announced to the House. “That may be something that we should look into, in the rules. … Anyway, we’re at the 5th Order, report of standing committees.” He called on Maulin to read the reports from standing committees, which she did.
Idaho currently has no restrictions in place forcing any businesses to close due to COVID-19; all businesses have been permitted to be open for months. Also, despite rumors, Idaho’s suicide rate hasn’t risen during the pandemic.
Today’s long delays in House business meant that some afternoon committee meetings scheduled to start at 1:30 are being pushed back to 2 p.m.; House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, announced that his panel would meet “as soon as we can get a quorum.”
House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, announced that box lunches for representatives are available courtesy of the Idaho School Boards Association, and were waiting for pickup, as they also were earlier for the Senate. “Assuming they have not gone stale and moldy at this point, they are in the lounge behind the speaker’s chair,” Blanksma told the House.