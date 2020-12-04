The House has now finalized its committee assignments for the next two years and adjourned its organizational session; the Senate did so two hours earlier. The new committee assignments show that Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, will continue to serve on the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, though she lost her vice-chair post there after her unsuccessful bid for speaker of the House.
Horman has taken a key role in crafting the K-12 public school budget on the joint committee, the complex budget that makes up the single largest slice of Idaho's budget pie.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, also will continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee, though she lost her chairmanship there after her unsuccessful bid for majority leader.
Here are the House committees for the next two years:
Agricultural Affairs: Chair Kauffman, Vice Chair Andrus. Members: Boyle, Kerby, Giddings, Marshall, Nichols, Hanks, Cannon, Moon, Von Ehlinger, Toone, Ruchti, Mathias.
Appropriations/JFAC: Chair Youngblood, Vice Chair Troy. Members: Horman, Amador, Syme, Bundy Giddings, Nate, Green, Nash.
Business: Chair Dixon, Vice Chair Furniss. Members: Crane, Palmer, Barbieri, Armstrong, DeMordaunt, Clow, Andrus, Nichols, Adams, Bundy, Ferch, Galloway, Mitchell, Shepherd, Berch, Green.
Commerce & Human Resources: Chair Holtzclaw, Vice Chair Syme. Members: Harris, Kingsley, Christensen, Giddings, Wisniewski, Horman, Hanks, Von Ehlinger, Weber, Chew, Necochea, Toone.
Education: Chair Clow, Vice Chair Kerby. Members: Boyle, Mendive, DeMordaunt, Moon, Ehardt, Marshall, Wisniewski, Galloway, Shepherd, Yamamoto, McCrostie, Berch, Toone.
Environment, Energy & Technology: Chair, Ehardt, Vice Chair Wisniewski. Members: Vander Woude, Horman, Scott, Amador, Armstrong, Furniss, Hartgen, Lickley, Young, Adams, Yamamoto, Chew, Necochea, Nash.
Health & Welfare: Chair Wood, Vice Chair Vander Woude. Members: Gibbs, Blanksma, Kingsley, Christensen, Lickley, Erickson, Ferch, Mitchell, Chew, Rubel, Davis.
Judiciary, Rules & Administration: Chair Chaney, Vice Chair Hartgen. Members: Kerby, Amador, Ehardt, Scott, Marshall, Troy, Young, Nate, Cannon, Erickson, Skaug, Gannon, McCrostie, Ruchti, Nash.
Local Government: Chair Mendive, Vice Chair Kingsley. Members: Barbieri, Clow, Christensen, Bundy, Erickson, Galloway, Nate, Skaug, Weber, Berch, Green, Davis.
Resources & Conservation: Chair Gibbs, Vice Chair Lickley. Members: Moyle, Wood, Vander Woude, Gestrin, Mendive, Kauffman, Blanksma, Addis, Boyle, Moon, Manwaring, Okuniewicz, Yamamoto, Rubel, Davis, Mathias.
Revenue & Taxation: Chair Harris, Vice Chair Addis. Members: Moyle, Chaney, Gestrin, Dixon, Nichols, Kauffman, Adams, Cannon, Hartgen, Manwaring, Okuniewicz, Von Ehlinger, Weber, Necochea, Ruchti.
State Affairs: Chair Crane, Vice Chair Armstrong. Members: Palmer, Barbieri, Holtzclaw, Monks, Scott, Andrus, Young, Furniss, Hanks, Skaug, Cannon, Mathias.
Transportation & Defense: Chair Palmer, Vice Chair DeMordaunt. Members: Gestrin, Youngblood, Dixon, Harris, Holtzclaw, Monks, Syme, Blanksma, Addis, Manwaring, Mitchell, Okuniewicz, Shepherd, Gannon, Rubel, McCrostie.
Ways & Means: Chair Amador. Members: Moyle, Monks, Blanksma, Rubel, Necochea, Toone.
Organizational sessions often last for just one day, but they're scheduled to last for up to two. "This is probably the toughest reorganization session" in years, said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. "We had a bunch of freshmen; they're good folks. We had some of the most contentious races you've seen for leadership in a long time. And I think it was a good thing that we took the extra time to do it right and for people to calm down."