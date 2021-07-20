We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, debates in the Idaho House on March 2, 2021, in this file photo.
The Idaho House Ethics Committee has announced it will hold a public hearing Aug. 2 at the state Capitol on two complaints about Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, regarding her publicly identifying a 19-year-old legislative intern who accused a then-sitting lawmaker of rape, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The hearing, according to an official notice entered in the House Journal today, involves two complaints alleging conduct unbecoming of a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body. The hearing will take place starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 in room EW 42 of the Capitol; if necessary, it will continue the following day.
According to the official notice, the committee conducted a preliminary investigation and found probable cause exists that misconduct may have occurred regarding a portion of each complaint, Moseley-Morris reported
Giddings posted a link on her Facebook page in April to an article including the young woman’s photo and name; she also included the link in an official electronic newsletter sent out to her constituents. During an April 28 ethics committee hearing on the allegations against former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who subsequently resigned, Giddings defended her actions.
“It is my understanding that Jane Doe’s name was in that article. I had not, you know, thoroughly examined all of that," she told the Ethics Committee. "I wanted both sides of the story to be accurately represented.” Her newsletter called the ethics case against von Ehlinger a “blatant liberal smear job.”
“It was my understanding there was no criminal proceeding going on at the time, therefore everything was in accordance with House Rule 45,” Giddings told the panel then. “And if Rep. von Ehlinger’s name was going to be made public, I believe that everybody should be innocent until proven guilty, and that both sides of the story should be equally represented.”
Giddings is currently running for lieutenant governor of Idaho. Today's House Journal entry was the first entered into the official journal of the House since it recessed on May 12 and the Senate adjourned sine die.