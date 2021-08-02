We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, seated at right, makes her opening statement to the House Ethics Committee on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the Idaho state Capitol in Boise.
When Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, arrived in the hearing room this morning for the hearing on two ethics complaints against her, her loud supporters in the audience greeted her with a standing ovation, hugs and cheers. Giddings is accused of “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body,” for publicizing, both on her Facebook page and in a taxpayer-funded electronic newsletter to constituents, a post on the far-right website “Redoubt News” that included the name, photo and personal details about a 19-year-old House intern who accused another House member of rape.
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, the Ethics Committee chairman, told the crowd, “If we start to have too much of a commotion I will admonish the room that we need to settle down a little bit. If it continues,” however, and becomes disruptive, he said he’ll ask state troopers to clear the room. There are two overflow rooms for watching the proceedings as well, and it’s being streamed online at idahoptv.org/insession.
In her opening statement, Gidding told the committee she’s chosen to represent herself rather than hire an attorney. “I will represent myself to the best of my ability, always sticking to the truth,” she said. “I deny all the allegations made against me in their entirety.” She decried the ethics complaints, signed by a bipartisan group of two dozen House members, as “unfounded biased attacks driven by partisan, political goals,” and “nothing more than crass attempts by my political opponents to take advantage of the woke cancel culture political movement.”
She also implied, with no specifics, that other House members have committed an array of offenses ranging from pedophilia to extramarital affairs to DUI's, but haven't been brought up on ethics charges, and that she was being unfairly targeted.
In her written response to the charges, she contended posting the links to the article fell under her free speech rights. "The complaint is unfounded and is a naked attempt to deprive a citizen of Idaho of her Constitutional rights of speech and press," Giddings wrote.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.