Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, left, took the witness stand for two hours of testy exchanges with the House Ethics Committee on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the Idaho state Capitol. Giddings then declined to call any of the 11 witnesses she'd notified the panel she'd call in her defense.
After about two hours of testy back-and-forth between Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, on the witness stand and the House Ethics Committee members and attorney -- during which Giddings bristled at most of the questions she was asked and termed them irrelevant, while also continuing to "absolutely" stand by all her actions -- it was time for Giddings to call her witnesses in the ethics hearing on the two complaints against her. She had submitted a list of 11 witnesses she wanted to call, and had requested the committee staff and attorney on Friday to prepare subpoenas for all of them, which it spent all day doing and provided them to her.
However, Giddings never served any of the subpoenas. Giddings' proposed witnesses ranged from House Speaker Scott Bedke and attorneys Bill Myers, David Leroy and Brian Kane to an Ada County sheriff's deputy who responded to Giddings' 911 call to express concern over a process-server bringing a subpoena to her home; to a person Giddings identified as "Jane Doe's" landlord; to state Reps. Moon, Nate and Boyle, all three of whom were in the audience.
Giddings said, "It was my understanding since the committee served my subpoena, that the committee would serve those subpoenas."
Giddings then announced, "I do not want to waste any more of the taxpayers' money, so I am done for today." A handful of her supporters applauded her as she left.
Committee Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, said, "We have some time for discussion if there's something we want to discuss. We have no more witnesses testifying."
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, moved to adjourn until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. "I need some time to process," he said. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, "I agree, I think we need some time. ... I think that's a really good idea."
With that, the committee adjourned until Tuesday morning at 10. It won't take any further testimony, Dixon said afterward; it'll just have committee discussion and make its decision.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.