After hearing from one more witness, polygraph expert Chip Morgan, the House Ethics Committee has recessed until 10 a.m. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, proposed the recess, saying, “Having heard a lot of testimony, it’s now 2:30. It would be my preference that we have the rest of this evening and time tomorrow morning to process all the testimony that was given today. Then … around 10 tomorrow morning, do our public deliberations on this matter.”
Crane’s motion was approved unanimously, and the committee adjourned until 10 a.m. on Thursday. Morgan, the final witness called by Edward Dindinger, lawyer for Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, testified that he conducted three polygraph tests on von Ehlinger and he passed all three. “My conclusions were that he exhibited no reactions indicative of deception,” he told the committee. “There are ways you can make a test inconclusive. I don’t know of ways you can turn a truthful test deceptive or a deceptive test truthful.” Under questioning, he acknowledged that polygraph tests are not admissible in criminal court.