After a two-hour hearing this morning, the House Education Committee voted 10-3, along party lines, in favor of HB 377, the new education policy bill regarding “critical race theory” and discrimination in Idaho schools and colleges. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, just announced that the House will suspend its rules this morning and take up that bill for debate and vote. Before that, however, they’re suspending rules regarding HB 380, the new version of the massive income tax cut bill that the House passed earlier.
During the committee hearing, more than a dozen people testified, nearly all against the bill; the only ones speaking in favor were Anna Miller of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and a dad who said he recently moved from California and didn't want the teaching his kids received in public schools there to be repeated here in Idaho. Numerous college students spoke against the bill, urging lawmakers not to "censor" their education.
Committee members asked state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield if the board has ever received a complaint on the matters addressed in the bill. "In my seven years, I have not seen one," she responded. "We've heard a number of stories, examples, things that have been reported back to us. I've followed up on some things that led to a dead end. Yesterday I met with some students ... and asked for more information on that." She said the state board is looking into the matter and planning to gather more hard information.
"The criticism has been recently that the Board of Education is letting the system run amok and that all of these things are taking place and there's no oversight or control, so in an effort to understand where we are in that and to have some consistency and uniformity, we're to a point where we believe it has risen to our level for discussion," she told the committee.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told the committee, "No portion of this bill permits censorship." She said, "Unity and diversity are not opposites. What we are after is that beautiful blending of bringing diverse viewpoints together, allowing the free flow of ideas, promoting the free flow of ideas, which created dignity and non-discriminatory classrooms."
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said, "I will admit, as most people will, that this is an emerging issue, we know a lot more about this than we did a year ago, than we did six months ago."
"We do not want students to be compelled to take a position or to be ashamed in any way, shape or fashion of the way God made them," he said. "This is a conversation starter, and we want the state to know where we are. We think that will help the state department and the stakeholders develop their policies and to figure out where we go from here."
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, made a substitute motion to hold the bill in committee. He said Idaho's K-12 teachers certainly haven't had time to indoctrinate students in "critical race theory" in the past year as they've wrestled with changing teaching conditions through a pandemic. "I had a conversation with 300 teachers or so this last weekend. ... Once we started describing it, teachers had to google it to find out what it means. This whole notion of indoctrination is a fool's errand."
"The ultimate goal should be that our young people can make choices for themselves when they're faced with opposing viewpoints," McCrostie said.
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, said, "All of us know teachers, and we know full well that this isn't an issue for them. However, we have not moved the education appropriations forward because this is an issue." She said she hopes the bill helps everyone "talk this through, so that we can have a clear path forward, our teachers aren't going to have to be looking over their shoulders about what do we mean and what do we not mean."
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, the committee chairman, said, "I can't believe we haven't had something in law like this for the last 50 years. ... I do not believe that it's prolific around our schools, but I do believe that it's going on, it's out there."
McCrostie's motion was voted down, 3-10, and then the committee voted to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass."