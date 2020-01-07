The House Education Committee is quickly diving into a “truckload” of agency rules, setting the stage for a showdown over K-12 academic standards, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. During the first day of legislative committee hearings Tuesday, lawmakers heard an overview of the nuanced and wonkish rules review process that is expected to dominate the initial weeks of the 2020 session.
After the Legislature did not take the normal housekeeping step of reauthorizing agency rules in 2019, Gov. Brad Little trimmed thousands of pages of rules and temporarily reauthorized all the rest. That means that an eager Legislature gets to scrutinize every single rule on the books, not just the new rules developed over the summer.
Thousands of pages of rules cover everything from academic standards and graduation requirements to immunization guidelines. “What you are looking at is a truckload of rules,” administrative rules coordinator Dennis Stevenson told House Education.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, asked, “For conversation sake, what would be the procedure if we wanted to remove Common Core in its entirety?”
You can read Corbin's full story online here at idahoednews.org.