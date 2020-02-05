After nearly two hours of debate, the House Education Committee has voted 10-5 to reject all of Idaho’s content standards for schools, including for English/language arts, math and science. The “no” votes came from two Republicans and three Democrats; the two Republicans were the committee’s chairman, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, and vice chair, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

