The House Education Committee voted today to introduce legislation to strip Idaho’s public health officials of the authority to order schools closed in public health emergencies, or to order preventive measures such as masks. Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, presented the bill but said it wasn't hers; it was the one endorsed by a working group of state lawmakers over the summer.
The working group, consisting of the House and Senate Education committees, voted to recommend that Gov. Brad Little put the change on the agenda for the Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature, but only consensus proposals were selected for consideration in that session. The working group was split on the proposal, with the Senate panel split 5-4 and the House portion split along party lines.
DeMordaunt said the bill promotes "representative government," including "our boards of trustees and their ability to make decisions on behalf of those that they have responsibility for, their school districts."
After the committee agreed to introduce that bill, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, presented a similar one that applies to public higher education institutions in Idaho; it, too, came from the working group. "Both of them are just basically to let us know who governs the schools," Kerby told the Education Committee. "Both of these bills are about who actually governs."