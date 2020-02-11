Several House Education Committee Republicans displayed open hostility Tuesday over a recommendation to train teachers and help support students’ social-emotional well-being, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. The proposal is a key priority included in the budgets of Gov. Brad Little and GOP state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, along with Little's broad-based education improvement task force.
Ybarra, who was presenting to the committee, said professional educators have practically begged for additional support — since Idaho’s suicide rate ranks about fifth in the nation and the new Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows that 23 percent of students have seriously considered suicide in the last year, the highest level in a decade.
Ybarra and Little have both requested $1 million (out of a $2 billion proposed education budget) to help with training and resources, Corbin writes. The money would go to training for teachers to help them identify at-risk students, intervene in a crisis and help address risky youth behaviors while creating a healthy classroom environment.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, called the proposal something "that should be dealt with in the home,” Ehardt said. Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, waxed nostalgic about when lawmakers were young children, and there was "respect," because parents would “take us behind the woodshed, if necessary.” He then compared the social-emotional recommendation to the dystopian 1932 Aldous Huxley novel “Brave New World.”
“It’s scary to me, and I’m not scared of a lot of things,” Wisniewski said. “Whatever happened to character development?”
At one point, Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, attempted to jump in and get the meeting back on course, Corbin reports.
“The situation is we have teachers who have to face this and they have to deal with it,” Clow said. “Once it’s already in your classroom, they have very few tools.”
By that point, the floodgates were open and the questions and pushback continued for another 45 minutes.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said Idaho has already invested in school counselors and said numerous programs are already in place to address suicide prevention. She suggested that Idaho needs to have “some accountability” for those existing programs.
One by one, three committee Republicans gathered their things and left the meeting out a back door while the presentation continued. The three were Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale; Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle; and Moon.
The Republican pushback evoked a strong rebuke from Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise. After listening for several minutes, Berch said Idaho students are dying by suicide far too often, while other students struggle with drug use or come from broken homes. Social media and peer pressure, Berch said, inflame the whole situation.
“I’m not interested in building a bridge to a mythical version of the 1950s where every parent is Ward and June Cleaver,” Berch said.
You can read Corbin's full report here at idahoednews.org.