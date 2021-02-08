The House Education Committee advanced two bills Monday morning that would limit who has the authority to close schools due to a pandemic or contagious disease, or to impose restrictions such as mask mandates, write Idaho EdNews reporters Clark Corbin and Kevin Richert. The first, HB 67, would take away public health districts’ or local government's ability to close a school or program. Under the bill only the governor, State Board of Education or a locally elected school board or charter school boards of directors (which are not elected) could close schools or limit programs.
“It respects local control,” sponsoring Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, said. “It clearly delineates who closes schools and who keeps those doors open and empowers boards who are duly elected by parents and the electorate.”
The bill also states that if a school board reopens a school without requiring safety measures then that action to reopen would not violate a public health order or city order.
The closure authority debate has been a top issue for some House Republicans since the summer, EdNews reports, when they tried unsuccessfully to get Gov. Brad Little to take the matter up during the August special session.
HB 67 passed over the opposition of Reps. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, and Steve Berch, D-Boise. It heads to the House floor for consideration.
House Education also advanced a similar bill that deals with Idaho public higher education institutions, including universities, colleges and community colleges. That bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, passed comfortably on the strength of Republican support. Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, joined McCrostie and Berch in opposing it.
Richert and Corbin also report that the panel grilled state Superintendent Sherri Ybarra about her proposed bill regarding in-person instruction in Idaho schools, sending it back for a rewrite rather than introducing it. “This is possibly the most important piece of legislation that I have brought forward to you,” Ybarra told the committee.
Richert and Corbin's full report is online here at idahoednews.org.