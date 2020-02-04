The House Education Committee has unexpectedly adjourned this morning, without taking up anything about school content standards for science, math and English/language arts – but after voting along party lines, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats opposed, to recommend repealing all of Idaho’s current standards for initial certification for teachers, school administrators and other certificated personnel. Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, pushed for that move, citing his experience at BYU-Idaho; the standards concern what Idaho teacher-preparation programs are required to teach to adequately prepare teachers, including those going through alternative routes to certification. Marshall is a retired college professor who helped establish the College of Education at BYU-Idaho.
The move by the committee was so confusing that when Idaho State Board of Education Chief Planning and Policy Officer Tracie Bent and SBOE spokesman Mike Keckler stopped by the press room afterward amid reporters’ questions, reporters from all media gathered around.
“The board has not had an opportunity to meet yet and discuss all of the implications of not having the standards in place,” Bent said. “Historically, they have felt it was important to have a uniform measure for evaluating these programs.”
The standards that the House panel favored deleting include things like those on the books since 1993 about evaluating students in early grades for literacy. “The language … was developed by educators, both secondary and post-secondary,” Bent said. It includes standards for training teachers on things like how to individualize instruction and how to recognize students who are having problems in the classroom. Bent said 20 percent of the standards are evaluated each year, so over the past decade, “They’ve gone through a complete review and update.”
Marshall told the committee he believed removing the standards would allow for more creativity in teacher-preparation programs, but acknowledged he hadn’t spoken to the deans of any teacher-prep programs at any Idaho colleges or universities other than BYU-Idaho. “By us removing the standards right now it won’t change anything,” Marshall said, according to Idaho Education News. “People have clearly these standards in mind with their programs right now.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, asked if removing the standards wouldn’t change anything, why the committee would consider it.
The House committee’s action doesn’t take effect unless the Senate Education Committee agrees. Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin will have a full report; I’ll post a link here. As the committee adjourned, Vice Chairman Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said, "Obviously we didn't quite get there today."