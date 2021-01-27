HB 16, Rep. Jason Monks' bill to trim Gov. Brad Little's emergency powers in an array of ways, was atop the House's 3rd Reading Calendar today, but when it came up, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, asked that it be skipped over for today. The bill "still has some issues," Moyle told the House, and noted there were meetings about it in the Senate yesterday and more meetings are set today.
"I'm hoping that in the next two days, we can have the issues fixed and a path forward," Moyle told the House.