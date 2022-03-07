The House has defeated bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Reps. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, to curb certain abusive practices involving rental application fees, such as charging application fees when a prospective renter won't even be considered for a unit.
The bill was drafted after the House passed HB 442 on Feb. 7; HB 442 erases current rental application fee caps and other regulations that the city of Boise enacted locally by ordinance in 2019. That bill forbids any such local regulations; it’s currently pending in a Senate committee.
Palmer said he was approached with concerns after that. “I said, sure, if there is some bad actors and there is a way to help out the renters, I would support it.” He said, “I think we are at the point where we need to be able to protect on both sides. We were helping the landlords in the last bill.”
Ruchti said HB 442 hasn't gotten a Senate hearing yet, because senators are "waiting for this trailer bill before they’ll consider that bill."
But their bill, HB 730, failed on a 28-38 vote in the House.
HB 730, was backed by the Idaho Apartment Association along with property managers and some renters and housing advocates. It would have permitted the charging of rental application fees only if there is actually a unit available; and limited the number of fees that can be collected from competing tenants for the same unit, among other provisions.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.