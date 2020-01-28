The House has voted 44-23 against legislation from the state Department of Health & Welfare to update state daycare licensing statutes, defeating the bill, even though the measure’s floor sponsor, Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said failure to pass it would cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. House GOP Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, led the move to defeat the bill, saying it unnecessarily adds language to state code. It also deleted two entire pages from the existing law. Blanksma particularly objected to an added provision that said, “The owner or operator of a daycare facility who transports children as part of childcare operations must operate any vehicle safely and legally, using child safety restraints and seat belts as required by state law and local ordinances.”
Blanksma said in her view, that’s already required. “There is plenty of time for the department to go back and correctly update this section of code rather than adding additional things to it,” she said.
House Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, spoke out in favor of the bill. Updating language regarding FBI background checks, which the bill includes, is a requirement from the FBI, he said; this section of code hasn’t been updated since 2011. “If we don’t do that, then there is significant loss of revenue for those programs,” he said. As for the transportation provision, Wood said, “We had a daycare operator who had a 12-seat van, and loaded the van with infants and toddlers that didn’t have any seatbelts or (child) seats.” The driver was ticketed, he said, “But nothing could be done with the business, because that section of the code was devoid of enforcement language. … So they put enforcement language in.”
“So I get the idea that we’re all about reducing the amount of regulations and overburdensome, but we’re talking about small children here that we’re attempting to protect,” Wood said. “And I don’t think ... that this is an overreach of the state at all. I think that this is a good piece of legislation and we should pass it.”
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, also spoke out in favor of the bill, saying, “Over half of today’s children less than 5 are in and out of daycare … starting in infancy. Quality care involves a safe place for our children.”
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, objected to a section of the bill increasing training requirements from four to 12 hours per year, and Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, said he thought the bill, HB 312, was “onerous.”
Rubel said every daycare operator in the state was notified of the updates, and operators strongly supported them. But the bill failed.