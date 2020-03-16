After returning from closed-door caucuses, the House moved to suspend its rules to take up SB 1277a, the Senate bill it amended on Friday to turn it into a bill that would raise the homeowner’s exemption by $12,000, but also take $32 million out of county and other local government budgets in Idaho to pay for the increase, first targeting new construction rolls and then going into base budgets. That move generally draws unanimous support; this time, there were 10 “no” votes.
Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned the fiscal note, which still showed no fiscal impact from the original bill, which had to do with a form for applying for the homeowner’s exemption. Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, the bill’s lead House sponsor, said, “The net effect of the amendment was the $32 million to counties.”
Nearly every Democrat in the House has debated against the bill.
“Courts have shut down, schools have shut down, unfortunately we have not shut down, but we are talking about trying to shut down county funding,” Rubel said. “Counties are the ones who run the emergency services. … The notion of taking $32 million of their funding away in the midst of this crisis feels worse than tone deaf.” She said it would “damage our state’s emergency response capabilities in the middle of a pandemic,” and said, “This is literally the last thing we should be doing right now.”
A few Republicans have spoken in favor of the bill, including House Majority Mike Moyle, R-Star. Property taxes are out of control and they have been for years,” he said. “I hate to tell you this, but a shift is not a cut. I hate to tell you, but every one of those proposals shifts it back to the poor homeowner. … I don’t think this is the thing that saves the world and saves the day, but I think it’s a step in the right direction – it is a cut, not a shift. It’s going to cut taxes on growth, something that hasn’t even happened yet. Yet we hear that they gotta have more money and more money and more money. When does it end? … This is a small step, t’s a stopgap while we have that interim committee to try to find a solution.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Nampa, said, “I don’t concur that we’re taking money away from the counties. That’s not the counties’ money, it’s the people’s money. … Leaving money in people’s pockets is important.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, noted that in her home county there have been confirmed coronavirus cases. “We have shut down schools, YMCA’s and everything else,” she said. “Our county is struggling right now and this is essential.”
Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise, said, “This is irresponsible,” prompting House Speaker Scott Bedke to caution him, “All right, let’s be careful with our adjectives.”