The House is now debating HB 6, the coronavirus immunity bill. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said lawmakers have heard lots of concern that there was something “nefarious” in the works, and people viewed the proposal with a “great deal of suspicion.” But she said many of the concerns were addressed, and the final version of the bill aroused less opposition than earlier versions. “Our hope is to provide confidence in a crisis of confidence to our schools, our businesses,” Young said, so they can open “without fear of a frivolous lawsuit over something that we cannot control, and that is what we have carefully worked to put into this language.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, debated against the bill. “I’ll tell you, yesterday was not really an easy day, it was hard, and I was scared, and I’m thankful that we got back to some order today,” she said. “What we will be granting immunity for is for negligence and for gross negligence. We have excluded willful or reckless misconduct, but we have not excluded negligence.”
Gross negligence, she read, is defined as “the deliberate and reckless disregard for the safety and reasonable treatment of others.” Davis said that might include someone purposely spreading the virus in a school, for example. “We would be granting them immunity under this standard, and I cannot in good conscience agree to do that,” she said.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said jury instructions in Idaho include a longer and more confusing definition of gross negligence. "It’s a compromise bill," he said.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, debated in favor of the bill. "This really is something that's going to make a difference to our Main Street businesses, to our churches, to our school districts," she said.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said, "The system that we have now works. Right now, everybody has equal footing to get redress if they're harmed." She asked, "Why would we let folks, the bad actors, off the hook?"
"Corporate insurers have spooked a lot of businesses and a lot of school districts," said Colin Nash, filling in for Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise. "I'm reluctant to create a coronavirus exception to the 7th Amendment."
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, told the House, "We are not seeing the lawsuits that people are afraid of. ... Our right to seek redress is protected in the U.S. Constitution and the Idaho Constitution, and this virus should not change that."