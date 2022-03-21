The House this afternoon suspended its rules and took up HB 790, the new version of the literacy and kindergarten bill that was just introduced on Friday, after an earlier Senate-passed version raised concerns in the House. HB 790 passed the House on a 40-29 vote, and now heads to the Senate side.
Among House members debating against it were Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; Greg Ferch, R-Boise; and Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, who said, "We have not considered the hundreds of families in this state who do not want their 5-year-old in a full-day kindergarten."
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, asked the bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, if the bill did anything to make kindergarten required rather than optional. Kerby said no. "This is completely optional," he said. Kindergarten itself is optional in Idaho for parents, on whether or not they choose to enroll their child. And the bill would leave it up to school districts as to how they spend increased early literacy funds, whether that's to offer full-day kindergarten, offer summer reading programs, hire reading coaches or take other steps.
The new bill would set guidelines for how both existing and additional literacy funds the state allocates to school districts could be spent. Half would go out to schools based on their K-3 enrollment; the other half would go out with priority for schools that succeed in improving reading for their students over the course of the school year. Kerby said that's a departure from current literacy funding distributions, which give more to districts where students are failing at reading.
"It doesn’t actually change anything, except for giving school districts more flexibility on how they spend the money so they can get your kids to read," said Kerby, a retired school district superintendent.
The bill also includes new requirements for supplemental property tax levy ballots to include detailed disclosure of what the funds will be spent on, and invalidates the approval of the levy if the disclosure isn't made. Advocates of full-day kindergarten say many Idaho school districts already are offering it, but using supplemental property tax levies to pay for it; if there's more state funding for the option, property taxes wouldn't need to be levied to cover it; that would mean property tax relief.
House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, and Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, also debated in favor of the bill, which has more than a dozen co-sponsors. HB 790 now moves to the Senate side.