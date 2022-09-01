...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, debates in the Idaho House on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
In his opening debate, Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, called it “pretty fun, pretty cool” that lawmakers are able to consider giving big income tax rebates to Idahoans; HB 1 calls for $500 million in one-time rebates, with a minimum of $300 for an individual or $600 for a married couple filing jointly. Harris also said he was especially pleased with the permanent lowering of Idaho’s income tax rates, collapsing them into a single bracket with a rate of 5.8% and a corporate income tax rate also at 5.8%. “We’ve gone from 6.925 … to 6.0 in the last two years. And look at our coffers,” Harris said. Cutting the rates further, he said, is “good for Idahoans … especially at this time.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, debated against the bill. “Idaho’s students and teachers have been last in the nation for too long,” she told the House. “Our facilities are in disrepair, classrooms are overcrowded, vacancies are hard to fill. In fact, while we were sitting in that committee hearing, I got an email from my child’s school about a vacancy that they are struggling to fill.”
She said, “This bill is clearly a response to and an end run around the education initiative. I’ve never seen a tax bill with an effective date of Jan. 3, I don’t think any of you have either.” The bill, she said, is “carefully crafted to undo the Quality Education Act,” by imposing new tax provisions that would replace it two days after it would have taken effect. Necochea also said she opposes the new flat tax, because it would make a teacher or other lower-paid worker pay the same tax rate as a billionaire CEO. She also noted that the new corporate tax rate of 5.8% would be less than the 6% sales tax. “A corporation pays a lower tax rate on its profits than working Idahoans pay for food. For diapers, for medicines and for other basic necessities. Do those sound like Idaho values? It doesn’t sound like my values,” she said.
Necochea said the bill’s passage seems “inevitable,” and said, “What’s different for me today is that we have a commitment and opportunity to really invest in education, to make a commitment.” That’s why she’ll support the bill, she said. “That’s an important first step. Our work is not done, but it’s crucial that we do something.”
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, told the House, “To me this whole process is flawed. For two years while we had a real emergency, we asked the governor to call a special session and he wouldn’t. Now we have a fake emergency. … I like the bill. … I don’t like it that we as a legislative body get called into a special session, and the only bill we can look at, it’s the bill that’s been drafted by the governor.”
“Is it a good thing to give a tax break? Yes,” Vander Woude said. “Is it a good thing to fund education when you’ve got a $2 billion surplus? Yes. … This is not a good process, ladies and gentlemen.” But, he said, “It’s good legislation, and I’ll probably vote for it just because you got me in a corner.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.