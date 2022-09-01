Necochea debates in House 9-1-22

Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, debates in the Idaho House on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Screenshot

In his opening debate, Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, called it “pretty fun, pretty cool” that lawmakers are able to consider giving big income tax rebates to Idahoans; HB 1 calls for $500 million in one-time rebates, with a minimum of $300 for an individual or $600 for a married couple filing jointly. Harris also said he was especially pleased with the permanent lowering of Idaho’s income tax rates, collapsing them into a single bracket with a rate of 5.8% and a corporate income tax rate also at 5.8%. “We’ve gone from 6.925 … to 6.0 in the last two years. And look at our coffers,” Harris said. Cutting the rates further, he said, is “good for Idahoans … especially at this time.”

Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, debated against the bill. “Idaho’s students and teachers have been last in the nation for too long,” she told the House. “Our facilities are in disrepair, classrooms are overcrowded, vacancies are hard to fill. In fact, while we were sitting in that committee hearing, I got an email from my child’s school about a vacancy that they are struggling to fill.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

