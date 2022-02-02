The annual IRS conformity bill, presented to the House this morning by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, drew opposition from Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, who objected that accepting the IRS definition of adjusted gross income would violate Idaho’s invalidated constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.
“Whether you’re on one side of that issue or the other, that’s what our Constitution says,” Scott told the House.
Same-sex marriage became legal in Idaho in 2014 as a result of federal court rulings; it’s now legal in all 50 states. Idaho amended its Constitution in 2006 to forbid it, but state provisions like that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Scott told the House, “It’s our job to define morality in this state and that’s what we do when it comes to a lot of issues, especially marijuana. There’s many of us in here that do not want to legalize that although every state around us has. And we as a state, state legislators that represent our citizens and constituents have every right to define that because that’s our power as a state government. … Are we going to ignore our Constitution and just accept what the federal government is going to tell us what to do for tax conformity?”
She also read from an article she said she found on the internet saying the IRS will soon require taxpayers to use facial recognition technology, though several House members objected to the reading.
Nate told the House that 2006, when Idaho lawmakers approved the anti-same-sex-marriage constitutional amendment, was “not so long ago. I think we were all alive at that point.”
“If using the IRS definition of adjusted gross income violates our Idaho Constitution, we as legislators who have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution must not use that conformity definition,” Nate declared. “We cannot accept the IRS definition of adjusted gross income because they violate our Constitution.”
He added, “I’m fully aware that the Supreme Court has ruled differently on the issue of marriage,” before being interrupted by a series of objections about his debate not addressing the substance of the bill, HB 472. That prompted a long break, after which Nate resumed his debate, saying, "The Supreme Court of the United States does not have the final say on the constitutionality of laws," claiming that states can serve as a "check" on the Supreme Court.
He called for Idaho to develop its own definition of adjusted gross income, which would require taxpayers to start from scratch for their state income tax returns, rather than starting with what they submit on their federal tax returns.
This year’s annual conformity bill has a fiscal impact of $8.6 million, largely due to changes Congress made regarding child tax credit definitions, along with several other provisions. The bill’s Statement of Purpose says it “updates Idaho Code section 63-3004 to January 1, 2022 and removes obsolete definitions.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said lawmakers swear an oath to uphold both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions, as acknowledged in the Idaho Constitution. If Idaho tried to buck the U.S. Supreme Court on its tax definitions, he said, “This is another example where we’d get our rear end kicked summarily, and then pay for the attorneys who sued us. ... You are going to create a headache for nothing to every accountant, every business, every filer in the state of Idaho, and all we will accomplish is paying attorneys’ fees.”
Moyle, in his closing debate, said, “In Idaho, we don’t think they were correct. It doesn’t need to be in tax code. … This is really supposed to be a bill not about marriage and all of that stuff, this is supposed to be a bill about tax conformity.”
With that, HB 472 passed, 46-22; it now heads to the Senate side.