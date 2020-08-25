In further House debate this morning, Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, debating in favor of HCR 1, aimed at ending Idaho’s current disaster emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, said, “We are Idahoans. This virus has a 99% survival rate. We are seeing suicides ... among young people who feel that they don’t have anywhere to turn. … We are putting our children in Plexiglas cages. … The citizens of the state of Idaho feel that they’ve endured enough, and it’s time ... to return to normal.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said Idaho hospitals and nursing homes need disaster emergency funds “to care for your loved ones,” including to provide personal protective equipment and more. She urged the House to reject the measure.
Rep. Britt Raybound, R-Rexburg, noted that the governor could simply issue another disaster declaration if the current one was ended, and argued that lawmakers would violate their oath to uphold the Idaho Constitution if they vote for the resolution.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “Of course it’s all about the money. The institutions want the money.” He claimed hospitals are lying about caring for COVID patients to get money, then claimed, “The CDC has been perfectly clear, cloth masks are of no value. N95 masks are of no value. ... It is a political statement either way.”
Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, responded strongly, his mask hanging from one ear. “I’m appalled that the gentleman just stood up and said wearing a mask in this building” is just a political statement. “There are people that are here at the advice of their doctors to wear masks, and it’s appalling to me that that statement could be made,” Gibbs said. “I couldn’t have been offended more. I think that the gentleman owes those of us who wear masks an apology.”