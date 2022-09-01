h roll
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Both the House and Senate have now convened. There are eight substitute lawmakers in the House. Among those naming subs for the special session are Reps. Tammy Nichols, Dorothy Moon, Randy Armstrong, Chad Christensen and more. With the subs, all 70 members are present.

The House, after convening, then went at ease “while we go down and have a little meeting,” in the words of House Majority Leader Mike Moyle. House Rev & Tax is now assembling downstairs.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

