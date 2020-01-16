The House has convened, but then immediately went at ease for a closed-door majority caucus. Though it was announced as a "brief" caucus, it's not clear how long it will go. Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, who yesterday was convicted of the federal felony crime of conspiracy to defraud the United States by a jury in Texas, now apparently is disqualified to serve in the Idaho House, under the clear language of both the Idaho Constitution and state law. So if he won't resign, the House may need to expel him to remain in compliance with the Constitution.
It appears that minority Democrats also headed to their caucus room to confer.
The House is awaiting formal legal guidance from the Idaho Attorney General's office.