The House has convened, then gone at ease for up to half an hour to allow lawmakers to look at the three bills on the agenda, which include HB 1, forbidding the state from holding all-mail-in elections in the future despite any disaster or emergency; HCR 1, a concurrent resolution aimed at ending the state’s current state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic; and H 1, a non-binding proclamation urging the governor to consider tapping federal CARES Act funds to pay extra stipends to poll workers in November. House Democrats requested time for a caucus, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said many members of the majority also want a chance to look at the bills before the House begins debating them.
Once the House has debated and voted on those measures, Moyle said, the House will go at ease to allow the House State Affairs Committee to meet and hear two bills the Senate passed yesterday and sent over, SB 1001a, temporarily adjusting some deadlines relating to absentee ballots; and SB 1002, temporarily allowing voting centers in November where voters from any precinct may cast their ballots in person, at county option. Both measures were requested by Idaho county clerks in advance of the November election, and attached to the governor’s proclamation convening the special session.
The crowd in the House gallery is more sparse today, and Idaho State Police troopers are a visible presence.