The House convened this morning, but then went at ease; House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said the Judiciary & Rules Committee needed to meet for about 30 minutes, so he asked to set the House at ease. Judiciary is meeting right now; it's discussing concurring in Senate amendments to various House bills. Also on its agenda is a long list of bills, including a public hearing on SB 1318, the Fair Chance Employment bill, and a vote on the Senate-passed anti-motorcycle profiling bill, SB 1292. All members of the committee, including the chairman, are talking really fast...
Meanwhile, the Senate was supposed to convene at 10 a.m. and take up HB 500, the controversial transgender athletes bill, but more than half an hour later, it still hasn't started. Senate State Affairs still is meeting in the Lincoln Auditorium, holding a hearing on SB 1384 on guns in schools.