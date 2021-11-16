The House convened this morning, moved some items up its calendar, and then went at ease until 11:30 a.m. HCR 24, which was introduced yesterday, went straight to the floor and is now on the House’s 3rd Reading Calendar. The resolution’s Statement of Purpose says, “This concurrent resolution authorizes the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate to engage counsel to sue the federal government, to have a federal court declare federal vaccine mandates unlawful, and to enjoin the mandates and prevent them from having any effect on Idaho employers and employees.”
It also says, “It is anticipated that any money spent on this litigation will be drawn from the "federal overreach" fund.” However, yesterday the bill to create that fund was killed in JFAC; top GOP leaders said the Legislative Legal Defense Fund is available for that use as well, at the discretion of the House speaker and Senate president pro tem; as is the Constitutional Defense Fund, at the discretion of those two plus the governor.
Meanwhile, the Senate State Affairs Committee is holding an “informational meeting only” on four bills, SB 1222, 1223, 1224 and 1225; the House Judiciary Committee is meeting at 8:30 on one, HB 417 on workers compensation; and the House State Affairs Committee is meeting at 9:30, initially to consider three bills, HB 412, 414 and 429. The agenda was then “temporarily withdrawn for further editing,” but 15 minutes before the meeting came back up with the same three bills. Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he expects the committee to complete its work this morning by 11:30.
The Senate is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m., and has SCR 113 and SJM 105 on its calendar under the 10th Order, a resolution and a memorial; the memorial expresses the Legislature’s opposition to the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandates; and the resolution is similar to HCR 24, “authorizing the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate to use moneys from the Federal Overreach Legal Defense Fund to engage counsel to sue the federal government over the Biden Administration vaccine mandates.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.