House Speaker Scott Bedke gaveled the House into order at 9:20 a.m. today. The roll call showed 69 members present, and one, Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, absent and excused. After the opening prayer from the House chaplain and the swearing in of all House members, Bedke called Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, to the podium to conduct the formal election for speaker; Crane is among the most-senior members of the House not running for leadership this year.
Crane called for nominations, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, moved to nominate Bedke; there were no other nominations. Moyle then moved that a unanimous ballot be cast for Bedke for speaker, and the motion passed on a voice vote. Crane then called on Moyle and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to escort Bedke back up to the podium, where he was sworn in for another term as speaker, a position he's held since 2012.
“Thank you for that vote of support,” Bedke told the House. “I truly appreciate that.”
Both houses have now gone at ease for seat selection in the chamber, which is conducted in order of seniority.