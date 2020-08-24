The House has now convened. Speaker Scott Bedke opened the session by addressing the crowd in the gallery, noting that the crowd's spokesmen have assured officials they will be the "model of decorum" and follow all House rules, in exchange for being allowed into the gallery under normal House rules -- no social distancing. The gallery is full.
Bedke noted that no noise, signs or standing are permitted. "You are here to watch a system that we are all proud of," he said.
Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin then read the governor's proclamation convening the special session of the Idaho Legislature.