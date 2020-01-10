The Idaho House convened at 8 a.m. today, excused its members who were in committee meetings, including JFAC, Education subcommittees and more, and adjourned until Monday at 11:30 a.m. It opened its session with a moment of silence for the three skiers killed in a North Idaho avalanche on Tuesday. Meanwhile, committees in both houses are diving into "omnibus" rules dockets, which reauthorize existing state administrative rules with no substantive changes; all expired last year, due to the Legislature's failure to agree on an end-of-session reauthorization bill.
Since then, the Little Administration has streamlined or eliminated many of those existing rules; omnibus rules dockets may have fewer words or sections as they're up for reauthorization. The lack of substantive changes, however, is no guarantee that some lawmakers won't object to parts of them; that's already begun. Yesterday, there was an unsuccessful move in the House Judiciary Committee to reject a longstanding rule of the state Parole Commission forbidding alcohol consumption by parolees.
Meanwhile this morning, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has accepted the report of the Joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee on the state's revenue projection, praising its work but making no commitment to use its numbers in budgeting. JFAC is now holding a budget hearing on the new state Office of Information Technology Services. Also up for hearing today is the Division of Human Resources, and JFAC is scheduled to make budgeting decisions on several supplemental appropriations or recissions.
Also up for consideration at the Statehouse today is the introduction of nine proposed bills from state agencies in the House Health & Welfare Committee; and two appointments in the Senate State Affairs Committee. The Senate is set to convene at 11:15 a.m. with nothing on its agenda; no official legislative business is scheduled after noon today.