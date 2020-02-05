A House committee on Tuesdayvoted to strike some state rules regulating the aerial application of pesticides, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Representatives from the Idaho Agriculture Aviation Association presented to the state Legislature's House Agricultural Committee on Tuesday, asking lawmakers to strike four items from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture rules around pesticide and chemigation use and application. Chemigation refers to chemicals applied to irrigation water or to land through the irrigation system.
The aviation representatives said the rules put in place by the state's agriculture department were "more stringent" than federal laws already in place. The regulations in question included one that requires aircraft pilots to notify all structures around the pilot's path to spray, one that prohibits the aerial application of pesticides in certain wind speeds and two rules that restrict the distances a pesticide can be sprayed from hazardous areas.
David Lehman, a lobbyist for the Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association, said the Federal Aviation Administration only requires pilots to notify "congested areas" around their spray path.
George Parker, owner of Crop Jet Aviation, an aerial pesticide application service, said notifying every structure in their path is "becoming problematic" and is "boxing us into a corner."
