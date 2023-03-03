Megan Wold was one of the speakers at the March For Life in Boise in January 2023. She also did the majority of the introduction of HB 242, a bill that would make it illegal for an adult to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion, with the intent to conceal it from the parents or guardians of the minor.
The House State Affairs Committee passed a bill making it illegal for an adult to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion, with the intent to conceal it from the parents or guardians of the minor. The penalty under the legislation would be between two and five years in state prison.
One person testified in favor and one testified against HB 242; the bill’s opponent argued it would put vulnerable young people who are seeking help at risk, especially those who are in abusive families.
Reps. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, sponsored HB 242, which creates a definition and criminal penalty for “abortion trafficking.”
“You will find that this is a parental rights bill,” Ehardt told the committee.
The majority of the introduction of the bill to the committee was done by Megan Wold, a lobbyist for Right to Life Idaho, instead of the bill's sponsors. Ehardt said Wold could speak to the issue as an expert.