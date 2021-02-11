Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is presenting yet another version this morning of the House bill seeking to limit the governor’s emergency powers. “I feel like Groundhog Day here, it keeps going over and over,” Monks told the House State Affairs Committee, as he presented both HB 98, the last version, and a new version that incorporates several changes. “With that said, I actually think this is a pretty good piece of legislation, by the time we got to it,” he said.
However, the bill is drawing opposition from an array of Idaho business interests, particularly as it relates to rural Idaho and the impact on regional disaster declarations. Among those opposing it are the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry; J.R. Simplot Corp.; and the Food Producers of Idaho. Nevertheless, after much debate, the new version of the bill was advanced to the House on a voice vote.
The new version, Monks said, removes some references to rules; clarifies that the governor could extend a declared emergency beyond 60 days solely for the purpose of receiving aid or resources needed to manage the emergency; and rather than allowing the Legislature to extend emergencies indefinitely, limits their extensions to 365 days. The latest version also removes a reference to rejecting emergency orders “in whole or in part.” Monks said, “We’ve removed that portion kind of after more legal analysis and such, it appears that our option is either to extend it or not, allow us to terminate. … So we’ve kinda removed that language.”
Monks said, “This does not prohibit a governor from being able to declare an emergency. It does not take away that authority.” It would still allow the governor “to be able to respond to an emergency quickly and timely,” Monks said. “But it does allow the Legislature to be involved if the process goes for a long time. And that’s kind of what we want.”
“We want a governor to be able to respond quickly, timely, and address what’s needed,” he said, “but if it’s going to be something kinda like the COVID crisis that we have, it’s going on 11 months … then we should be involved in that process.”
The new version of the bill, like HB 98, would forbid the governor from suspending any provision of Idaho state law during an emergency; only rules could be suspended during emergencies. “We are just saying you can’t change Idaho laws,” Monks said. “For example, you can’t change election laws, which is something that we saw that I found problematic.” Idaho held its first-ever all-absentee-ballot election during the May primary at the height of the pandemic shutdown; this would forbid such departures from law in a future emergency.
The measure also places some limits on the governor’s ability to transfer funds during an emergency; and it declares all jobs to be “essential” and forbids the governor during an emergency from blocking classes of workers from going to work. “You can’t just tell one group of employees that your jobs are no longer essential and therefore you can’t go to work,” Monks told the committee. “Now does it allow a specific response to a specific location to respond to a disaster? Absolutely it does.” He said any restrictions “must be narrowly tailored to their purpose and not restrict job holders or job types.”
As an example, he said, “You can’t just say all jewelers can no longer go to work. But if a jewelry store was located in the middle of a mudslide or a fire, yeah, those individuals could be restricted during the emergency.”
Like HB 98, the new version would limit states of emergency to 60 days unless they’re extended by the Legislature, but with the sole exception that the governor could continue them for purposes of receiving aid or resources.
It also, like HB 98, includes a prohibition on emergency orders violating constitutional rights, including gun rights, religious rights and rights to assemble.
Alex LaBeau, head of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, said IACI opposes HB 98, but hasn't yet been able to take a position on the new version, which it just saw for the first time this morning. "I think that we will still have some similar concerns," LaBeau told the committee. He said he questions whether the Legislature really wants to get involved in every regional emergency declaration around the state.
LaBeau also raised a concern that the bill requires the governor to declare a disaster emergency whenever the president does, rather than the more permissive law currently in effect. And he noted several sections of the bill that he said were ambiguous or contradictory.
Elizabeth Criner, lobbyist for J.R. Simplot Co., also spoke against the bill.
“We’ve watched this section of code for many decades work and function for rural Idaho,” she said. “In 2017 our state went through four regional emergency declarations that still happen to be open on our books. They occurred in four different months. All four of those would have required the Legislature, under this proposed law, to have to come in in order to continue, in April, May, August and early October. Emergencies don’t necessarily occur when you all are normally in session, January through March. They occur in other times. And the way this is drafted, you would need to come in in order to ensure that those continue. We’re concerned about that process based on real past experience, and the area in which this law normally is being used: Floods, droughts, fires.”
She also raised constitutional concerns about clauses in the bill that declare that emergency proclamations or orders are rules, and can therefore be rejected by the Legislature via concurrent resolution, without legislation. “The attorneys that we’ve worked with that have looked at this have raised concerns about the constitutionality of that particular section,” she said.
Two Idaho Attorney General's decisions have raised constitutional questions about the existing law that allows lawmakers to end an emergency declaration via concurrent resolution, which doesn't go to the governor's desk.
Criner also raised concerns about the portions of the bill that deal with FEMA, saying they don't match up with how the federal Stafford Act works.
Benjamin Kelly, lobbyist for the Food Producers of Idaho, also spoke against the bill. “A few things that we definitely have a problem with would be the governor’s 60-day limit,” he said. “It really is a hard stop, when you start working with any sector of government, when they’ve laid out plans, they’ve started to get things on the ground as far as natural disasters go.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, asked Kelly if he really wanted to allow all food-production workers to be declared "non-essential."
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, asked Kelly if his group was really concerned about "the Legislature being a check and balance on the governor's office," or "are they more concerned that they're not going to get the payment."
Kelly said, "We have a lot of concerns. When we're working with those agencies, we are really trying to think ahead of time, and not just who the current director or staff is. ... We know things are going to continue to change."
Citizen Margie Baker told the committee she favors sticking to the Constitution and changing the word "must" where it appears in the bill to "shall."
Monks, in his closing comments to the committee, said, "We're not changing the governor's ability to respond to an emergency." He said he didn't believe the bill would affect "the standard run-of-the-mill emergency, as odd as that sounds, but what we typically see here in this state." He said, "This is looking forward," and shouldn't affect existing open declarations.
"This is about what are we allowing future governors ... to do," Monks said. "We are looking forward."
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, moved to hold HB 98 in committee and instead to advance the new version to the full House for debate and a vote.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, "This is very major legislation, so I would move that we introduce it, but we schedule it for a hearing, and make sure that everybody is aware of the changes and can comment on that."
Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, opposed Gannon's substitute motion, saying, "The difference between HB 98 and this RS is very insignificant." The committee then rejected Gannon's substitute motion on a voice vote.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, spoke in favor of the new bill. "This is a reaction to what the public and the Legislature perceived as a major infringement on constitutional rights," he said. "We're reacting to the public's concerns about what happened."
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, "I've been a first responder, I know what it's like to be confronted with an emergency, trying to save lives, trying to tackle the issue at hand. And I know that that's not the time to talk about protocols and policy. That's the time to get the job done, then prepare to move on. So just as a matter of principle, I'll be voting no again today."
Gannon noted the delays in legislative action on sending out nearly $900 million in COVID-19 aid that Congress approved and the president signed into law on Dec. 27; none of that aid has yet received final legislative approval and gone to the governor. "That is an example of why the Legislature cannot manage an emergency," Gannon said. "That is the real danger." He said, "Is there an oversight role? You bet. ... But I don't think the Legislature can take over managing an emergency. It just doesn't work. ... Everybody's got their own ideas, and you have to talk to 105 people, two houses, to get something done."
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, "I think if we want some evidence that representative governance can be effective in an emergency we don't have to look any further than our special session this last summer. The Legislature convened, there wasn't chaos in the streets. ... And we made some decisions that really benefited the citizens of our state. There is a time for consolidation of power when there's chaos and it's impossible for our representative processes to work, but any time those processes can work, they work better than the consolidation of power."
The new bill then passed on a voice vote.