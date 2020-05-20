A Republican candidate from Boise is asking a federal court to give Idahoans another week to request an absentee ballot due to alleged issues with the Secretary of State's website Tuesday, the final day to request a ballot.
Nicholas Jones, a Republican running in Idaho's 1st Congressional District primary against incumbent Russ Fulcher, is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho to grant a temporary restraining order and emergency injunctive relief in order to extend the deadline for the May 19 primary to Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m.
Multiple officials at the Secretary of State's office, including Secretary Lawerence Denney, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said there were issues with the Secretary of State's site on Tuesday. People called into his office to ask for assistance, McGrane said, and his office put out information on social media sites to help people request their absentee ballots.
The legal complaint charges that hundreds of voters trying to request absentee ballots by the deadline found that the website was crashing and wouldn't accept their requests. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.