Eli Hodson, a Republican candidate for District 21 House Seat B, is missing necessary party affiliation paperwork that should have been filed with the county when he declared his candidacy, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, the state-level authority on elections. Hodson, who says the Ada County Elections Office lost the paperwork, should not have been allowed on the ballot without the party affiliation form. But it’s too late to remove his name, elections officials say, and if he wins, the election may be contested.
"It’s hard to prove a negative,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock said of the missing form, which Hodson says he filed the same day he filed his candidacy. “The records would suggest that, no, that didn’t happen, but is it possible that he turned something in, and it somehow got lost? I suppose anything is possible. Is it likely? No.”
Hodson, a Boise resident, is running to fill a seat vacated by appointed Republican Rep. Megan Kiska in District 21, which covers southwest Boise and southeast Meridian. His opponents in the primary election are Greg Ferch and Brenda Palmer.
Hodson said he is a “lifelong Republican.” When asked why he wasn’t already affiliated with the Republican party, Hodson said, “As far as I know, I’ve always been affiliated Republican.” You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.