The Idaho House adjourned for the year on Friday, the morning after the Senate did the same. The House’s vote to adjourn was a close one, at 32-28. Some House members wanted to remain in session – despite increasing coronavirus concerns – in case Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the legislation they’ve passed, including two controversial transgender bills.
House Speaker Scott Bedke waited until the rest of the House had registered their votes on adjournment before he cast his vote; he voted yes.
“I would have stayed – that’s my job,” he said afterward. “I feel strongly about maintaining the legislative branch’s prerogative when it comes to doing our responsibility in a system where the separation of powers is paramount. … I don’t take that lightly, and I would have stayed. But the group spoke, and there you go.”
“Under normal circumstances, I would’ve led the charge to remain here for the five days, so that we could maintain our ability to override or not,” Bedke said. “That’s a legislative prerogative.”
However, he said, “These are arguably not normal times."
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.