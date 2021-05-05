The House has now quickly passed SB 1217 with little debate, the new Senate bill that would restrict the governor's emergency powers, 48-8, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The bill went straight to the House floor after passing the Senate, without first going through committee, the typical route for a Senate bill.
Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, the bill's House sponsor, said SB 1217 protects workers and constitutional rights and reaffirms the Legislature's authority during emergencies.
"The best part about this is this is something that was negotiated upon," Monks said. "The language should be good."
Three representatives debated in favor of the bill. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, while she supported the bill, objected to language in the legislative intent text that suggested Idaho's executive and legislative are "co-equal" branches.
Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, admitted she didn't have time to thoroughly read the bill, but said she would support it anyway.
"We are depending on those who have put it together," she said. "We are doing the best we can with minutes to look over things, and this process is not working well in my opinion."
The unusual process for SB 1217 — the House taking it up prior to a committee hearing — was due to the fact that the bill is "essentially a replacement for (SB) 1136," the vetoed emergency powers bill, Monks told the Idaho Press after the vote.
"Tha'ts always the speaker's prerogative," Monks said. "I think the decision was made that there has been sufficient time for comment that it was OK to move it that way."
Eight Democrats voted against SB 1217, including Reps. Berch, Chew, Davis, Green, Nash, Necochea, Rubel and Toone. Democratic Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and John McCrostie, D-Garden City, voted in favor. All Republican representatives who were present voted "yes."