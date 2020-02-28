Business in the House ground to a halt this morning, as Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, mounted an unsuccessful parliamentary maneuver to pull Scott’s “Abortion Human Rights Act” personal bill, HB 361, out of the Ways & Means Committee to the House floor. That prompted much back-and-forth over the committee system and whether it’s working as it should, and over the power of committee chairs to stop bills from proceeding, simply by not scheduling them for hearings. House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, told the House, “There has to be a backstop somewhere. If you don’t have the backstop, you’re going to continue on forever and ever. ... We’ve seen other states where they run a full-time legislature. I don’t think that’s what the people of Idaho want.”
Scott said, “There’s no rules that personal bills are personal bills. It has a bill number. It’s been sitting in committee.” Giddings demanded to know how many personal bills are sitting in the Ways & Means Committee without hearings; Speaker Scott Bedke ruled the question out of order.
Asked what rule lays out that procedure, House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said, “That’s how we’ve operated since I’ve been here.”
Scott said, “We just want a public hearing. We just want both sides of the issue to be heard. … It’s causing a divide in conservatives, this whole issue. ...That’s why I’d like this issue to be heard.”
This morning, the House State Affairs Committee, after a second day of hearings, approved Rep. Bryan Zollinger’s abortion provider defunding bill, over Scott’s opposition; that measure, HB 525, seeks to cut off all public funding, for any purpose, to entities that also provide abortions. Scott argued it didn't go far enough.
In a debate rife with objections, Anderst told the House, “We do operate ... under the committee structure. While that may not be perfect, I think it works well for the citizens of Idaho.” The House voted 57-7 to excuse the Ways & Means Committee from Scott’s call for the bill, with just Reps. Barbieri, Christensen, Giddings, Remington, Scott, Wisniewski and Zito objecting. Scott then tried to make another motion regarding her personal bill, and the House went at ease. When they returned, she withdrew that motion.
As the House moved on, Majority Leader Mike Moyle noted the long, long list of bills on its calendar, with a transmittal deadline looming on Monday. He warned that the House might have to hold a rare Saturday session tomorrow to get through its lengthy calendar.