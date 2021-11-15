Nearly seven hours after it opened its hearing, the House Business Committee finally has taken votes on the numerous bills it was hearing today, all having to do with employers and vaccine requirements. It was after 8 p.m. when the committee voted to kill one of the eight bills at the request of its sponsor; to send four to the House’s amending order for possible amendment; and to pass three, two of those with “do pass” recommendations and one with no recommendation. All were voice votes; most were divided.
Over the course of the day, the panel heard extensive public testimony on the long list of bills, mostly featuring the same people on each bill. Nearly all backed bans on employer vaccine mandates; some opposed some of the bills, complaining that they didn’t go far enough; one objected to the thrust of the bills overall, saying they weren’t based on verified research.
Kelly Williamson told the panel, “We the unvaccinated are not putting the vaccinated at risk.”
Here’s what happened with the various bills in the committee:
HB 410, Employee Medical Information Act - Prohibit Vaccination Requirements, from Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, went to the amending order.
HB 413 Employment Contracts - No Required Vaccinations - Continued Employment from Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, was held in committee at the request of the sponsor.
HB 415 Employment Contracts - Prohibits Immunization Requirement Exemptions from Rep. Gayann DeMordant, R-Eagle, was sent to the full House without recommendation.
HB 416 Occupational Licensing - No Vaccination Records Use from DeMordant, was sent to the amending order at the request of the sponsor.
H 419 Labor Contracts - Prohibit Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine Proof from Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, was sent to the House on a divided voice vote with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
H 421 Immunizations - Prohibit Vaccination Proof - Penalties & Exemptions from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, was sent to the House on a divided voice vote with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
H 422 Immunizations - Restricts Employer Requiring Certain Vaccinations, from Monks, was sent to the amending order.
H 427 Employee Medical Information – Privacy, from Rep. Monks, also was sent to the amending order.
After the votes, Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, committee chair, said, "Thank you, committee. I appreciate your patience with me as i try to allow people their voice, and for working so hard today. So we are adjourned."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.