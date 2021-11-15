After a two-hour hearing on HB 410, Rep. Charlie Shepherd's bill to forbid all vaccine requirements by Idaho employers, the House Business Committee had three different motions, including to pass the bill or amend it, but ended up passing the final one, which was to hold the bill at the call of the chair. The idea is to get through the other seven bills on the agenda before voting on all of them, as so many of them overlap or duplicate each other.
Shepherd, questioned by Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, as to whether he'd accept "friendly amendments" to his bill, said, "I am grateful for any kind of help I can get."
Numerous people testified on the bill over the course of two hours; some strongly supported it, while others opposed it saying it didn't go far enough.
"This isn’t in stone," Shepherd said in his closing comments to the committee. "This is brand new. If you guys think there’s a better bill out there, if you think this one can be worked over, I’m all for it. This isn’t about me. .. I don’t care whose name is on it as long as it gets done."
After voting to hold HB 410 at the call of the chair, the committee moved on to the second of the eight bills on its agenda this afternoon, HB 413 from Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, which would forbid employers from adding new vaccine requirements that they didn't already have, and notify employees of, when the employee was hired. Violations would carry misdemeanor criminal penalties. Okuniewicz said he appreciates all those the committee has heard from thus far this afternoon, and said, "They’re not going to find a perfect bill."
UPDATE: The Business Committee recessed to go back to the House floor to reconvene at 5 p.m., and will return to its hearing at 6 p.m. Before it recessed, numerous people spoke against Okuniewicz's bill, in part because it recognizes the right of employers to require vaccinations as a condition of hiring.
Lynn Laird told the committee, "For those who are desperate to keep their jobs right now, this might sound good, but to me it’s like a shiny poison apple."
Ocuniewicz told the committee that he understood people might be looking for a different bill than his, and called for his bill to be rejected. "I don't want to fight the tidal wave," he said. Committee Chair Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, said the committee will vote later on all the bills, after it's had a chance to hear them all.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.