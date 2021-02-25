In a sign of how testy things are getting in the Idaho House, a routine motion that’s usually made around this point in the session to waive the House rule that forbids eating and drinking in the chamber, as legislative days get longer and floor sessions stretch late into the afternoon, drew opposition and a divided vote today. Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked for unanimous consent, but there was an objection, so she made a motion; suspending a rule requires a two-thirds vote, or support from 47 House members.
The motion is non-debatable, but Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, demanded that Rubel answer questions about just how far her motion would go to suspend House Rule 40 with regard to eating and drinking, whether it would allow for “cheeseburgers, hamburgers, a lobster dinner? What’s the extent?”
Rubel responded that, in accordance with House tradition, lawmakers might have small snacks such as a granola bar; waiving the rules also allows for water bottles, which otherwise are forbidden. “I’m not envisioning a lobster dinner,” she said.
The House then voted 49-18 in favor of Rubel’s motion, barely making the required two-thirds margin. All 18 dissenters were House Republicans, including Speaker Scott Bedke and Majority Leader Mike Moyle.
After wrapping up its morning session today, the House is scheduled to reconvene at 3 p.m.